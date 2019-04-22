P-Nation Releases Official Portraits of HyunA, E'Dawn and Jessi

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 22 Apr. 2019 6:45 PM

P-Nation is finally on Instagram! In case you missed it, 41-year-old rapper and singer, PSY has created his own talent management agency and music label, naming it P-Nation. As one of the biggest South Korean artists of all time, breaking International barriers with his music, we can definitely expect great things from his new label. 

K-pop stars HyunA and E'Dawn as well as rapper, Jessi are the first artists to be signed into his label. As a form of formal introduction and a celebration of new beginnings, P-Nation's official Instagram showed off some stunning portraits of the aforementioned artists. 

The stars all look impeccably dressed and ready to take on this new chapter in their music career. Scroll through the gallery below to check out all the photos: 

