NCT 127 Premieres "Superhuman" for the First Time: Watch

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 22 Apr. 2019 12:22 AM
Talk about the K-wave taking over the world: After the mind-blowing performances by BLACKPINK and BTS, South Korean boy band NCT 127 is the third K-pop band ever to appear on Good Morning America! And to make the occasion that much more special, the nine-member group debuted their new single "Superhuman" on the show, along with a mash-up of their previous hit, "Cherry Bomb".
Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Doyoung, Yuta, Jaehyun, Win Win, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan showed off their fancy footwork on stage to an excited audience on the GMA set, and they did not let their fans down. With slick moves worthy of a Superhuman, the boys left the crowd gasping at their flying twirls and explosive pounding on the dance floor.
Previously, the boy band announced that launch of their latest album, We Are Superhuman, that would feature title track "Superhuman", along with five other tracks: "Highway to Heaven," "Fool," "Jet Lag," "Paper Plane," and "Outro: We Are 127". The group is also set to embark on their first-ever North America tour this Wednesday, 24 April, starting in New Jersey.
You can also watch their travel diary to New York here:
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?