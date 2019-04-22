NCT 127 Premieres "Superhuman" for the First Time: Watch

Talk about the K-wave taking over the world: After the mind-blowing performances by BLACKPINK and BTS, South Korean boy band NCT 127 is the third K-pop band ever to appear on Good Morning America! And to make the occasion that much more special, the nine-member group debuted their new single "Superhuman" on the show, along with a mash-up of their previous hit, "Cherry Bomb".

Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Doyoung, Yuta, Jaehyun, Win Win, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan showed off their fancy footwork on stage to an excited audience on the GMA set, and they did not let their fans down. With slick moves worthy of a Superhuman, the boys left the crowd gasping at their flying twirls and explosive pounding on the dance floor.