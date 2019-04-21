BTS Talks About Their Future Military Enlistment in New Interview

by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 21 Apr. 2019 9:46 PM

BTS, SiriusXM Studios

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Yesterday, CBS released their interview with South Korean boy band BTS, and reporter Seth Doane talked to the boys about their achievements, thoughts on living together, music and inspiration.

But besides getting an exclusive look at the BTS boys in dance rehearsal for their "Boy With Luv" performance, Doane also brought up the topic of their future military enlistment.

Military enlistment is mandatory for Korean males between 18–35, and is a rite of passage that everyone, including celebrities and K-pop idols, have to go through.

The usual practice among Korean celebrities and idols is to push back their enlistment to the latest possible age (age 30), so that they can focus on their careers in the intervening years.

As translated by CBS, Jin replied Doane saying, "As a Korean, it's natural. And, someday, when duty calls, we'll be ready to respond and do our best."

When Doane asked if military enlistment meant that the group would break off or go different ways, Jungkook replied, "I don't want to think about it at this point. We have something really good going."

Adding on to Jungkook's answer, RM said, "That's the answer. We just enjoy the ride, live in the moment. That's all we can do."

Read

All The Korean Celebrities Who Will Be Enlisting Into The Military in 2019

Going by their age, the first member of BTS that will be enlisting would be Jin, who is 25 years old, in 2022, while the maknae (or youngest member) of the group, Jungkook, will only head to the army in 2027.

In the meantime, here's hoping the group will continue to bless us with their music!

Watch the full interview below:

