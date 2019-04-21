The Natural Korean Skincare Brands You Should Know About

The world celebrates Earth Day in April and what better time to review our lifestyles and habits to make sure we do the best we can to contribute to make our world a better place? From eating clean to choosing green beauty products that use natural ingredients, the au naturel movement has never been more mainstream and widely embraced. Whether you're solely focused on feeding your skin with the freshest and purest toxic-free ingredients or are concerning about the sustainability of your consumerism, gaining awareness in this topic will definitely help you make wiser choices.

Which brings us to one of the strongest forces that's been driving our obsession with beauty shopping: The K-beauty phenomenon. It's barely almost a decade since Asia was first hit by the K-beauty wave and to be honest, we can't quite remember how self-care was like before that. Thanks to interesting ingredients and innovative product formats, K-beauty created products that we didn't even know we needed and wanted.

Naturally — pun, totally intended — we snooped around before arriving at this list of K-beauty brands that focus on powerful natural ingredients so you can combine the best of both worlds in your everyday routine.