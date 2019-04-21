The Natural Korean Skincare Brands You Should Know About

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
The world celebrates Earth Day in April and what better time to review our lifestyles and habits to make sure we do the best we can to contribute to make our world a better place? From eating clean to choosing green beauty products that use natural ingredients, the au naturel movement has never been more mainstream and widely embraced. Whether you're solely focused on feeding your skin with the freshest and purest toxic-free ingredients or are concerning about the sustainability of your consumerism, gaining awareness in this topic will definitely help you make wiser choices.
Which brings us to one of the strongest forces that's been driving our obsession with beauty shopping: The K-beauty phenomenon. It's barely almost a decade since Asia was first hit by the K-beauty wave and to be honest, we can't quite remember how self-care was like before that. Thanks to interesting ingredients and innovative product formats, K-beauty created products that we didn't even know we needed and wanted.
Naturally — pun, totally intended — we snooped around before arriving at this list of K-beauty brands that focus on powerful natural ingredients so you can combine the best of both worlds in your everyday routine.
Taking a minimalist approach to skincare, Klairs believes that each individual's skin condition can vary depending on the climate and even lifestyle. Which explains why at the heart of all Klairs formula, is the belief that skincare should focus on improving skin's health. And in turn, this led to the formulation of many simple yet effective products which provide moisture, soothe inflammation and reinforces skin's barrier layer.
One of its most widely raved about products? The Midnight Blue Calming Cream, which provides instant relief to dry, stinging and redness-prone skin. Formulated with Guaiazulene and Centella Asiatica, both are well-known for their skin-healing properties and their ability to speed up cellular rejuvenation and prevent scarring.
Focusing on preserving the benefits of natural ingredients, Whamisa was founded to create natural products that are effective, safe and have an extended shelf life. Furthermore, the brand's R&D team has managed to develop a signature fermentation process to ensure the stability and viability of the natural formulations. Never tested on animals, many of their products also cater to those who are gluten-intolerant and vegan.
If you're new to the brand, try the Organic Flowers Facial Oil, which counts organic argan and camellia seed oil as key ingredients to deeply hydrate dry skin and rebuild a compromised skin barrier layer. Also present is a blend of botanical oils like olive, jojoba and evening primrose along with flower ferment filtrates which work synergistically to boost skin resilience, elasticity and glow.
Inspired by the amount of care people take by ensuring that they eat healthy, nutritious food, Benton Cosmetics was founded to provide the skin with high quality, skin-loving ingredients that are made without harmful additives to restore skin health. The brand also takes a small-batch approach when it comes to manufacturing of products to ensure maximum freshness and optimum efficacy with the use of minimum preservatives. Try the Shea Butter and Coconut Body Lotion, a deeply nourishing salve that smoothes and softens skin with replenishing fatty acids. Plus, its addictive scent is all natural, free of artificial fragrances!
Developed by Korea's Pyunkang Oriental Medicine Clinic, Pyunkang Yul believes in using tried-and-tested ingredients and traditional herbs instead of trendy and buzzworthy ingredients to target the root causes of the various skin conditions in order to restore skin to a healthy state. And it's signature product, the Essence Toner, does just that. Made with milkvetch root extract, it has a deeply hydrating formula which instantly alleviates dry and tight skin while infusing it with powerful antioxidants benefits to strengthen the skin against external aggressors. It is also free of fragrances, dyes and irritation-causing ingredients, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin.
Short for "Making A Pragmatic Remedy", Make P:rem makes products that are not only effective but also of a therapeutic quality -- all while looking utterly cool and chic at the same time. From thorough cleanser, gentle peels, concentrated ampoules, convenient sheet masks and everything in between, Make P:rem's products target a wide range of skin issues so you will definitely find something that works.
And if you're wary about testing out new products due to sensitive skin, try the Safe Me Relief Moisture Cream. Made with only 12 ingredients, each one is carefully tested and selected for their outstanding soothing ingredients. For example, squalane has antioxidant properties and fortifies the skin's natural moisture barrier, glycerin provides long-lasting hydration while Nordic Berry Extract infuses skin with strengthening vitamins, minerals and antioxidants for stronger, brighter skin.
