EXO Awarded "The Nation's Pick" by Korean Tourism Organization

by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 21 Apr. 2019 8:57 PM
EXO-Ls, rejoice! Your new faces of Korea tourism are here!
Suho, Xiumin, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun have been chosen as "The Nation's Pick" by the Korean Tourism Organization for the second year running.
After a very successful year fronting campaigns to promote travelling to Korea — come on, did you not melt when you saw the EXO boys in their individual campaigns? — the Korean Tourism Organization has once again appointed the boy band to represent Korea on the global stage.
Releasing the official photos on Twitter, the organisation tweeted, "EXO was selected the 2018 Korea Tourism Public Ambassadors on Jun 23! EXO will be promoting Korea all over the world now, please look forward to it!"
Last year, the "Imagine Your Korea" campaign centred around aspects such as music and entertainment, daily life in Korea, Korean history and traditions, fashion and beauty, and adventures for thrill-seekers. So, we're wondering what this year holds in store for the EXO boys.
Congratulations to EXO on their new appointment and keep an eye out for the release on 23 June!
You can see the official TVCs from last year here:
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?