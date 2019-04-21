EXO Awarded "The Nation's Pick" by Korean Tourism Organization

by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 21 Apr. 2019 8:57 PM

EXO-Ls, rejoice! Your new faces of Korea tourism are here! 

SuhoXiumin, BaekhyunChenChanyeol, D.O.Kai and Sehun have been chosen as "The Nation's Pick" by the Korean Tourism Organization for the second year running.

After a very successful year fronting campaigns to promote travelling to Korea — come on, did you not melt when you saw the EXO boys in their individual campaigns? — the Korean Tourism Organization has once again appointed the boy band to represent Korea on the global stage.

Releasing the official photos on Twitter, the organisation tweeted, "EXO was selected the 2018 Korea Tourism Public Ambassadors on Jun 23! EXO will be promoting Korea all over the world now, please look forward to it!"

Last year, the "Imagine Your Korea" campaign centred around aspects such as music and entertainment, daily life in Korea, Korean history and traditions, fashion and beauty, and adventures for thrill-seekers. So, we're wondering what this year holds in store for the EXO boys.

Congratulations to EXO on their new appointment and keep an eye out for the release on 23 June!

You can see the official TVCs from last year here:

