Cardi B and Offset's daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus is adding more and more words to her repertoire every day.

On Sunday, the Father of 4 rapper shared a video on his Instagram Story that showed him urging his little girl to "say dada." After just a little bit of coaxing, she imitated him and muttered "dada."

Offset was more than pleased as he cheered her on for the new vocabulary word. He captioned the video "Yes finally."

Way to go Kulture!

The Invasion of Privacy artist posted a family photo of her own on Sunday evening. "Happy Easter from mines to yours," she captioned the picture.

Cardi explained to E! News in October at her Fashion Nova x Cardi B launch that Kulture "is totally a daddy's girl."

She elaborated, "Sometimes she be throwing tantrums and I be telling Offset when he's on tour, 'Oh my God this girl be throwing the craziest tantrums.' Then when he come around, she doesn't do it."