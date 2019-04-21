Fans are raising eyebrows over a 93rd birthday tribute to Queen Elizabeth II shared on the Instagram account of Kensington Palace, which represents Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The post reads "Wishing a very happy 93rd birthday to Her Majesty The Queen!" and includes a throwback photo of the two with the monarch from the 2016 Trooping the Colour parade, the queen's annual belated birthday celebration. It shows her standing on a Buckingham Palace balcony with husband Prince Philip, William and Kate and their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Prince Harry, who stands behind his brother and whose face is obstructed.

The queen's birthday comes amid months of rumors of a rift between William and Kate and Harry and pregnant wife Meghan Markle.

"Oh dear, methinks someone is missing from the photo... #royal_passive_agressive?" a user commented on Kensington Palace's post.

Meghan is not in that particular photo because she and Harry were not yet a couple at the time. The Duchess of Sussex joined the family at the annual Trooping the Colour parade for the first time in 2018, weeks after the two wed.

"Interesting how #kensingtonroyal choose a photo without Meghan in it," another user commented.

"Interesting choice of photo. . . .almost like you looking for trouble. Is there not enough rumours and speculation going around. Why add fuel to the fire?" another person wrote.

Others defended William and Kate.

"Prince Charles and the Queen's other children aren't in the picture either," one user commented. "This is the Cambridge's account, so there are pictures of the Cambridges. Happy 93rd Birthday to the Queen!!!!"