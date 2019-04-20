Love certainly was everywhere for Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney on Saturday night.

The singer and The Black Keys drummer tied the knot in New Orleans at the beautiful Marigny Opera House, which also happened to be the same place where Solange married Alan Ferguson just under five years ago.

Branch's friend Anda shared photos and videos of the nuptials on social media, including Branch walking down the aisle with her new husband as well as Branch being escorted by her father to the altar. It looked like a perfectly sunny day in the Big Easy as attendees partied in a brick courtyard after the ceremony with bistro lights hanging over them.

It seems like famous chef Andrew Zimmern was also there because he showed up in some of the social media videos and commented on one of Branch's earlier photos from an outing in New Orleans.

Branch and Carney's big day comes about two years after announcing their engagement.