YouTube Star Nash Grier Is Expecting His First Child

It's going to be a party of three in the YouTube star's house!

Nash Grier, who first rose to fame on the platform Vine, announced he and his fiancée, Taylor Giavasis, are expecting their first child.

"1+1=3," the social media personality captioned his sweet Instagram post. His bride-to-be, on the other hand, shared a lengthy message about her pregnancy. For her, she said she feels "honored" to "experience such a gift."

"As long as I can remember I've wanted to be a mommy," she began her Instagram caption. "I've always been enthralled with pregnancy and the joy/strength that come with motherhood. I am honored to be able to experience such a gift. The love and support Nash and I have received has made us feel like the luckiest people on earth."

She added, "We look forward to the future and sharing the rest of our journey."

The announcement comes as a surprise to many, especially after Grier shut down pregnancy rumors back in December.