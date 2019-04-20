11 Genius Storage Solutions to Organize Your Home

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., 20 Apr. 2019 3:30 AM

You know what's exciting? Feeling like you have your life together.

But as any grown up knows adulting doesn't get easier, you just get better. In other words, life is always going to be a juggling act but if you can come up with solutions that make your life easier, you're winning. For example, when it comes to your home, it's always better when things are clean and organized. But you can't be organized with organizing (duh) and to do that you're going to need a few very helpful storage solutions.

We're talking kitchen drawer organizers, magazine racks for you bathroom and everything else you need to feel like you're truly thriving on the home front.

Camptown Shelf Divider

We love this shelf divider to keep our denim and t-shirt stack tidy. Bonus: The metal finish keeps it classy.

SHOP NOW: $20 $11 at Wayfair

Wooden Mail Holder with Key Hooks

Hang this organizer close to the front door to keep your mail and keys organized. No more asking have you seen my keys?

SHOP NOW: $41 $34 at Wayfair

2-Tier Kitchen Pull Out Drawer

There are levels (quite literally) to mastering organization! We love this organizer for products under the bathroom or kitchen sink.

SHOP NOW: $27 at Wayfair

18 Pair Overdoor Shoe Organizer

If you have a tight living space, this is the organizer you need to see your shoes in all their glory. We love that they'll face outward, so selecting your footwear is a breeze. It holds 18 pairs!

SHOP NOW: $41 $26 at Wayfair

Jewelry or Accessory Tray

Keep your favorite earrings safe with this multi-tiered organizer, perfect for a nightstand or bathroom counter. The classic white and wood gives a timeless look.

SHOP NOW: $31 at Wayfair

Makeup Cosmetic Organizer

We are obsessed with this 5-star rated organizer for all our makeup. The clear design allows you to spot your lip-gloss-of-the-day fast when trying to make it to work on time.

SHOP NOW: $35 at Wayfair

Kingstone Over the Door Hook

Keep your favorite cardigan at arm's reach with this upscale over-the-door hook. The crystal features will bring a splash of elegance to a closet near you.

SHOP NOW: $22 at Wayfair

Laundry Bag

This stylish bag with handles will make laundry day that much easier. Whether you're headed down the stairs or to the laundry mat, you'll have it together girl! Now if we could only find some quarters…

SHOP NOW: $30 at Wayfair

Kris Traditional 4-Shelf Slanted Magazine Rack

Transform your space into an upscale salon with this free-standing, gold-finish magazine rack. That Vogue does not deserve to be on the floor!

SHOP NOW: $73 at Wayfair

Cube Storage Bin Gray and White

Keep your linens stacked in this stylish cube storage solution.

SHOP NOW: $11 at Target

Wicker Small Milk Crate Dark Brown

Organize with a Hampton's vibe by shopping this wicker look we love.

SHOP NOW: $17 $15 at Target

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , VG , Top Stories

