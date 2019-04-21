How to Refresh Your Home for Spring Under $50

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., 21 Apr. 2019 3:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Spring is a time of newness and with newness comes shopping.
But with all this shopping you've been doing in all areas of your life, you've to make concessions somewhere. For instance, it's very likely that you're in the mood to completely redo your entire living space, but that's pricy—let's be real. So what's a doable way to liven up your living quarters for spring, you ask? With a few bright, cheery and festive home additions that are all under $50. Maybe you're more focused on your front yard and want to throw a cute welcome sign up. Or maybe you'd rather add a floral pillow and some candles to your living room.
All good because we've got all the upgrades for you right here!
Welcome guests to your home with this beautiful floral wreath strategically placed on your front door.
No easier way to embrace the season than with a festive flag planted right in your front yard.
Show off all those fresh flowers and herbs growing in your garden with rustic bottle set.
Give your bed a spring upgrade with this pastel accent pillow.
Kill two birds with one stone with this fresh scent candle, which also happens to a lovely accent piece.
Walls need a makeover? Put up these hanging tin pots and fill 'em with fresh spring flowers!
Jazz up your spring table setting with these bright yellow cloth napkins.
Prop this friendly bunny statue in your yard for an inviting touch.
Whether you put drinks or plants in 'em these are an essential springtime purchase.
Are you one of those people that changes dish towels with the seasons? Here's a cute and quirky one for ya!
Up your flower presentation with this sweet mason jar-like vase.
Brighten up any space by positioning this seasonal catch all somewhere everyone can see it.
Reinvigorate your seating area with this vibrant throw pillow.
How cute is this little honey pot? It'll brighten your kitchen table right up.
Add some fresh flowers and some magazines on this tray and you have a new spring centerpiece.
Deck out your patio with these floral lights that say hello spring to us!
