Kate Hudson is celebrating her 40th birthday in the best way possible.

The birthday girl is kicking off the festivities with a quick yoga class and coffee at Alfred's Tea, thanks to her best friend Gwyneth Paltrow. It all started on Friday morning, when the Goop founder took Hudson to a yoga class in Brentwood, before heading over to the popular cofffee shop, where friends and family of the actresses waited.

Erin Foster documented the entire surprise party on her Instagram Story, which shows a shocked Kate walk into the store where people like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell waited in silly hats. At one point Kate says, "You scared the s--t out of me."