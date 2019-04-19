Andrew Garfield and James Corden Strip Down for NSFW Game of Thrones Audition

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., 19 Apr. 2019 12:40 PM

Andrew Garfield, James Corden, Late Late Show

CBS

The things they do for love...of Game of Thrones.

On The Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday, Andrew Garfield and James Corden showcased their most hilarious mock auditions for the hit HBO fantasy series.

Corden even stripped down "naked" to audition for the roles of "Mother of Dragons" Daenerys Targaryen and a Cersei Lannister walking for atonement, before declaring he would like to audition for "anyone who gets nude in the show"...which doesn't narrow down the list much. Garfield then joined him. Shame! Shame! Shame!

Brandishing a knife, Corden even offered to showcase his method acting skills and proving that he was willing to "go the extra mile" when it came to his audition performances of Lord Varys, Theon Greyjoy's "Reek" and any member of the Unsullied.

Garfield also proved himself a Game of Thrones method actor with a cringe-worthy tactic.

Growing Up Game of Thrones: How the Cast Has Changed Since Season 1

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premiered this past weekend and airs on Sundays on HBO.

Garfield appeared on the Late Late Show to promoting his role in the new movie Under the Silver Lake. The film opened on Friday.

