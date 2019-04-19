In the mood to laugh? Then revisit Sex Education with these most excellent bloopers.

The video below features Sex Education stars Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Aimee Lou Wood, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Alistrair Petrie and other cast members flubbing lines, dropping books, getting the giggles and making all kinds of sexual allusions.

"What the f—k am I saying?" Anderson laughs when messes up a line.

And then there's a scene where Butterfield flips the words in his line. "I might have said something about giving chinchillas blowjobs," he says. Wait. That's not right.