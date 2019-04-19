Andy Cohen Shares His Struggles as a First-Time Dad

Instagram / Andy Cohen
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., 19 Apr. 2019 8:50 AM
Instagram / Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen is figuring it out.
Two months after the Watch What Happens Live host welcomed his first child via surrogate, the star has opened up about the trickier parts of raising his baby boy, Benjamin Allen Cohen, as a single parent.
"It's been such a journey and it's been so interesting trying to just figure out how to do everything," he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Thursday.
The list of unknowns included taking little Ben outside. "I'm like, 'How do I do this? How do I take him outside?'" the star candidly admitted. While he initially used a BabyBjörn carrier for the newborn, he said his stroller began taunting him.
"I was kind of freaked out about the stroller. I thought, 'I'm going to look so weird pushing a stroller,'" he explained to Fallon. "It just seemed odd to me and I was scared to take it out."
He explained that he didn't have many memories of seeing men pushing strollers, but acknowledged that's no longer the case nowadays. Plus, his friend sent him photos of celebrities like Bradley Cooper and Matt Damon pushing strollers as proof.
Suffice to say, the star has since found his new favorite baby item. "I love the stroller so much. It is like pushing a shopping cart," Cohen said. "I can put everything in it."
He further quipped, "Sometimes, I take the stroller out without the kid."
Whatever works!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?