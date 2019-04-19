Jenna Dewan has a new hobby thanks to her new boyfriend.

The dancer and actress has been going strong with her beau Steve Kazee and it seems his interests are starting to rub off on the star. As she revealed to temporary Ellen DeGeneres Show host John Cenaon Friday, she is now a wrestling watcher.

"Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan and he got me so into it," she shared with Cena, a famed WWE pro. "I watched WrestleMania by myself. He wasn't even in town."

While Dewan has found romance with Kazee, a fellow actor and Tony Award-winning Broadway star, she also acknowledged how her life has changed in the past year.