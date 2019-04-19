The role of a lifetime for Joey King is playing a very real, very infamous person: Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

King portrays Blanchard in Hulu's The Act, a true-crime anthology series with the first season based on the story of Blanchard and the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard (played by Patricia Arquette in the series). Blanchard is currently serving time in prison for her role in her mother's murder.

Before she started playing Blanchard, King said she did copious amounts of research, including watching and reading everything she could about the headline-making case. But she didn't talk to Blanchard.