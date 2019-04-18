"Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar."

The action star continued, "I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia's delivery, it's hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it's critical to be by your lady's head when she's delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless."

He then sweetly vowed to "love, protect, guide and make [Tiana] laugh for the rest of my life." Judging by their adorable family photos together, he's kept his word so far. Take a look for yourself in E!'s gallery below.

Happy Birthday, Tiana!