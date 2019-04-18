Jana Kramer Reveals How Mike Caussin Is Recovering After Vasectomy

Paging nurse Jana Kramer: Your husband may need some help this week.

According to Instagram Stories, Mike Caussin recently experienced a procedure some men are afraid to commit to. Oh yes, he got a vasectomy.

While some may be quick to hide in their bed and rest as they recover, Mike and Jana decided to document the recovery on Instagram Stories.

"So Mike got a vasectomy today and he's laying in the room with peas on his balls so I think it's kinda funny," the former One Tree Hill star joked. "You literally have peas on your balls."

"Damn right….I'm actually struggling," Mike added while holding a glass of wine. "I should drink some more of this."