by Chris Harnick | Thu., 18 Apr. 2019 10:30 AM
It's only April 2019, but we've already got a good idea what the 2019-2020 TV season will look like thanks to early renewals, planned endings and shocking cancellations. (For reference: We're currently in the 2018-2019 TV season, the new one starts in the fall.)
NBC has the most returning shows, including the Chicago franchise, The Good Place and Law & Order: SVU's historical 21st season. This new season of SVU makes the series the longest-running primetime live action scripted series. This Is Us? No official renewal—yet.
Then there's CBS, which is bringing Criminal Minds back for a final season, Blue Bloods back for season 10 and NCIS for season 17. ABC is sticking with The Conners and renewed Modern Family for a final season, but Grey's Anatomy doesn't have an official renewal order—yet. Fox doesn't have many live-action scripted shows returning so far, except for 9-1-1 and The Resident after axing The Gifted and Rel.
And over on The CW Arrow will return for a final season and the rest of the superhero shows, Supergirl, The Flash, Black Lightning and Legends of Tomorrow are all coming back. The network will also say goodbye to Supernatural with the 15th and final season.
Meanwhile, on streaming platforms there's Shrill returning on Hulu, Netflix is committed to Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Grace and Frankie.
Your favorite show not mentioned? Don't be nervous. Many decisions will come in May with upfronts. Until then, click through out handy guide to see what's already been renewed and what you need to say goodbye to.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?