Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott cozied up at Coachella over the weekend.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Grammy nominee, who first sparked romance rumors at the music festival in 2017, returned to Indio, Calif. on Saturday. In newly published behind-the-scenes pictures, taken by photographer Saskia Lawaks for V Magazine, Kylie and Travis can be seen together on the back of a golf cart at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

In other BTS pics, Kendall Jenner is spotted sharing a moment with Hailey Bieber and Frankie Grande, who later watched his sister Ariana Grande take the stage to perform at the festival.