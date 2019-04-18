CL's Stylist Shared Photos From Her Unreleased Music Video

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 18 Apr. 2019 1:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
CL

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Yesterday, CL's stylist, Matthew Mazur, hit BLACKJACKs and GZBs in the feels with a throwback photo. He posted a photo of CL rocking an all pink outfit in the set of her music video "All In" that was never released. 

Former leader of iconic K-pop girl group 2NE1, CL has pursued a solo career since the group's disbandment in 2016. She released a few singles such as "Hello Bitches" and "LIFTED" but has remained silent ever since. 

The never-before-seen photo reminded the world of CL's current absence in the music industry. 

Read

Is K-Pop's Baddest Female CL Finally Making a Comeback?

In the picture, CL sported a fur bra from Area and a pink silk playsuit, looking totally badass. This was reportedly on the set of her unreleased music video "All In" which was filmed three years ago. 

No one, except CL and YG Entertainment, knows the real reason why the music video never saw the light of day. In true YG fashion, the music video seemed high budget and showcased CL's vocals on an English track. The track also reportedly featured an electronic pop hook and CL's unique rapping and vocals. 

At the beginning of 2018, CL wrote a personal message on Instagram to all her fans, thanking them for their patience. She also mentioned how she wanted to show them the "All In" video so bad. However, due to reasons not mentioned, the video did not make the cut. 

Read

Then & Now: The Best K-Pop Glow Ups of All Time

She went on to leak part of the music video to share it with her fans, despite possibly getting into trouble for doing so.

You can watch the leaked music video of her unreleased song "All In" below: 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , K-pop , Music

Trending Stories

Latest News
BTS, Bangtan Boys

Then & Now: See How Your Favourite K-Pop Stars Glowed Up Over the Years

Siwon, Super Junior

Then & Now: The Best K-Pop Glow Ups of All Time

BTS, 2019 Grammys

BTS Makes It to the Time 100 List for the Second Year Running

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt

Stephanie Pratt Compares Heidi Montag to the "Devil" as Family Feud Wages On

Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke, Race To Erase MS Gala

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Get Real About Wedding Planning: ''It's So Stressful''

Jane the Virgin

Jane the Virgin Is Extra Heartbreaking Now That Michael Is Back

Anna Faris, PaleyFest 2018

Anna Faris Gets Candid About the "Intense Scrutiny" of Life in the Spotlight

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.