CL's Stylist Shared Photos From Her Unreleased Music Video

Yesterday, CL's stylist, Matthew Mazur, hit BLACKJACKs and GZBs in the feels with a throwback photo. He posted a photo of CL rocking an all pink outfit in the set of her music video "All In" that was never released.

Former leader of iconic K-pop girl group 2NE1, CL has pursued a solo career since the group's disbandment in 2016. She released a few singles such as "Hello Bitches" and "LIFTED" but has remained silent ever since.

The never-before-seen photo reminded the world of CL's current absence in the music industry.