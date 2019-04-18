CL's Stylist Shared Photos From Her Unreleased Music Video

Dan Istitene/Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 18 Apr. 2019 1:11 AM
Yesterday, CL's stylist, Matthew Mazur, hit BLACKJACKs and GZBs in the feels with a throwback photo. He posted a photo of CL rocking an all pink outfit in the set of her music video "All In" that was never released.
Former leader of iconic K-pop girl group 2NE1, CL has pursued a solo career since the group's disbandment in 2016. She released a few singles such as "Hello Bitches" and "LIFTED" but has remained silent ever since.
The never-before-seen photo reminded the world of CL's current absence in the music industry.
In the picture, CL sported a fur bra from Area and a pink silk playsuit, looking totally badass. This was reportedly on the set of her unreleased music video "All In" which was filmed three years ago.
No one, except CL and YG Entertainment, knows the real reason why the music video never saw the light of day. In true YG fashion, the music video seemed high budget and showcased CL's vocals on an English track. The track also reportedly featured an electronic pop hook and CL's unique rapping and vocals.
At the beginning of 2018, CL wrote a personal message on Instagram to all her fans, thanking them for their patience. She also mentioned how she wanted to show them the "All In" video so bad. However, due to reasons not mentioned, the video did not make the cut.
She went on to leak part of the music video to share it with her fans, despite possibly getting into trouble for doing so.
You can watch the leaked music video of her unreleased song "All In" below:
