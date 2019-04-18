K-Pop Girl Group GFriend to Perform in Singapore This July

It's going to be a Sunny Summer in Singapore! K-pop girl group GFriend just announced that they will be staging a performance in Singapore at The Star Theatre on 20 July.

Fans can expect hits such as "LOVE WHISPER", "Love Bug" and "Mermaid" to be performed on stage — as well as some slick choreography that will be sure to mesmerise and delight Buddies.

Prices for tickets start at $148, $188 and $228, and will go on sale on 20 April at 10am. Of course, as part of their tour, GFriend will also be providing some top notch fan service. 250 Category 1 and 200 Category 2 ticket holders will stand a chance to attend a hi-touch session with the girl group members, while 150 Category 1 and 100 Category 2 ticket holders will be able to head into the concert venue for their sound check.

What's more, Category 1 ticket holders will also have extra benefits. 50 lucky fans will receive signed posters from the group, while 30 will be able to take a group photo with their K-pop idols.

This marks the girl group's second concert in Singapore since 2016.