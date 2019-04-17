Your First Look at Sandara Park's Exclusive YOOX Capsule Collection

E-commerce lifestyle label, YOOX has launched an exclusive capsule collection together with South Korean shoe brand, Suecomma Bonnie and former 2NE1 member, Sandara Park.

The collection features easy-to-wear footwear for a variety of personalities and styles. From pearl-encrusted sandals for the uber feminine to chunky sneakers for the ones who enjoy athleisure, there's something for everyone. Naturally, Sandara rocks each design effortlessly, showing us how much of a style chameleon she really is.

Previously, YOOX also collaborated with celebrities such as Amber Valetta, artists the likes of Rob Pruitt and fashion label Souvf. YOOX is an e-commerce website that offers an extensive assortment of hard to find clothing and accessories for men and women from the world's most prestigious designers, as well as a unique selection of home design objects, exclusive collaborations with internationally-renowned artists, socially and environmentally responsible brands and kidswear.

