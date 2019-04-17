Your First Look at Sandara Park's Exclusive YOOX Capsule Collection

by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 17 Apr. 2019 11:53 PM
E-commerce lifestyle label, YOOX has launched an exclusive capsule collection together with South Korean shoe brand, Suecomma Bonnie and former 2NE1 member, Sandara Park.
This season, at Seoul Fashion Week, they launched their exclusive capsule collection with popular Korean brand, Suecomma Bonnie and Sandara Park.
The collection features easy-to-wear footwear for a variety of personalities and styles. From pearl-encrusted sandals for the uber feminine to chunky sneakers for the ones who enjoy athleisure, there's something for everyone. Naturally, Sandara rocks each design effortlessly, showing us how much of a style chameleon she really is.
Previously, YOOX also collaborated with celebrities such as Amber Valetta, artists the likes of Rob Pruitt and fashion label Souvf. YOOX is an e-commerce website that offers an extensive assortment of hard to find clothing and accessories for men and women from the world's most prestigious designers, as well as a unique selection of home design objects, exclusive collaborations with internationally-renowned artists, socially and environmentally responsible brands and kidswear.
Scroll through to check out the capsule collection:
Courtesy of YOOX
Courtesy of YOOX
Courtesy of YOOX
Courtesy of YOOX
Courtesy of YOOX
