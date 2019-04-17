Jay Park Shocks Fans By Announcing His Retirement

Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation
by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 17 Apr. 2019 9:43 PM
Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation
31-year-old Jay Park is a well-known hip-hop and R&B artist both in South Korea and in the US. He was signed with JYP Entertainment before creating his own music label and has written songs in both Korean and English, making him an extremely versatile artist. Most recently, he was also a judge on Asia's Got Talent.
As a result, fans were naturally shocked when Park took to Twitter to tweet that he is planning to retire in the next few years. This tweet seemed to have come from left field for most fans, as Park is arguably at the height of his career.
Founder of his own music label, AOMG, and previously the leader of one of K-pop's top boy bands, 2PM, his list of accolades is truly impressive. Being in his early thirties, many fans thought that he would be performing for a long time.
Im gonna retire in a couple years~ this is a promise to you guys and myself. Not a lot of space for guys like me left in this game.— JAY BUM PARK (@JAYBUMAOM) April 17, 2019
What many people seemed to have forgotten is how early Park started his career in the music industry. He started rapping and making music since high school, and has been in the industry as a signed artist for 14 years, before taking matters into his own hands and creating his own label, AOMG.
Park stated in his tweet that there is not enough "space" for artists like him in this day and age. It was a rather ambiguous reason and fans were left interpreting his words. Some speculated that he is letting new faces and artists into the music space, while others are assuming that the current music scene is not allowing him to grow as an artist.
Whatever the true reason, fans reacted to his tweets with a mixture of support and sadness.
these two tweets together on the timeline is really somethin.— M (@jjongsblinger) April 17, 2019
woulda thought u were 60 years old if i didn't know better lmao pic.twitter.com/IvzSYi2dqI
do whatever to make you happy the most..might be good to see to traveling ard the world ~get more rest n less stress n being healthy. even if i still watta c u more often but yea.. i got ya back pic.twitter.com/qluA0QPKsO— ⁶ᴳᵒᵀᵒᴰᵃᴮⁱⁿหม่ามี๊ของเชวย์บัม🐾 (@6GoToDaBiN) April 17, 2019
I don’t think you should official retire. Jay Z did that but he missed making music so much he came back. I say just take a hiatus and come back to making your music when you feel inspired. Either way keep being a boss and us fans will still support you.— Lea Demi (@tavidchang) April 17, 2019
Who messed with JP? 😡 pic.twitter.com/tdxBbvPJC5— JOONATION🎶 (@LifeMusicSound) April 17, 2019
Pls DO NOT FOOL ME this is not an April fool’s day jay pls stop ✋ pic.twitter.com/SQChkO6yiR— Kochy_Suh (@KOCHIES_) April 17, 2019
However, Park did say that it will be a "couple of years" more before he officially calls it quits. Furthermore, as a label-owner, he might be pursuing other avenues in the music business.
Either way, we wish Jay Park all the best (while secretly hoping that he was pulling a fast one on us)!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?