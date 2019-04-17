Jay Park Shocks Fans By Announcing His Retirement

What many people seemed to have forgotten is how early Park started his career in the music industry. He started rapping and making music since high school, and has been in the industry as a signed artist for 14 years, before taking matters into his own hands and creating his own label, AOMG.

Park stated in his tweet that there is not enough "space" for artists like him in this day and age. It was a rather ambiguous reason and fans were left interpreting his words. Some speculated that he is letting new faces and artists into the music space, while others are assuming that the current music scene is not allowing him to grow as an artist.

Whatever the true reason, fans reacted to his tweets with a mixture of support and sadness.