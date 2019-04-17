Jay Park Shocks Fans By Announcing His Retirement

by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 17 Apr. 2019 9:43 PM

Jay Park

Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

31-year-old Jay Park is a well-known hip-hop and R&B artist both in South Korea and in the US. He was signed with JYP Entertainment before creating his own music label and has written songs in both Korean and English, making him an extremely versatile artist. Most recently, he was also a judge on Asia's Got Talent

As a result, fans were naturally shocked when Park took to Twitter to tweet that he is planning to retire in the next few years. This tweet seemed to have come from left field for most fans, as Park is arguably at the height of his career. 

Founder of his own music label, AOMG, and previously the leader of one of K-pop's top boy bands, 2PM, his list of accolades is truly impressive. Being in his early thirties, many fans thought that he would be performing for a long time. 

What many people seemed to have forgotten is how early Park started his career in the music industry. He started rapping and making music since high school, and has been in the industry as a signed artist for 14 years, before taking matters into his own hands and creating his own label, AOMG. 

Park stated in his tweet that there is not enough "space" for artists like him in this day and age. It was a rather ambiguous reason and fans were left interpreting his words. Some speculated that he is letting new faces and artists into the music space, while others are assuming that the current music scene is not allowing him to grow as an artist. 

Whatever the true reason, fans reacted to his tweets with a mixture of support and sadness. 

However, Park did say that it will be a "couple of years" more before he officially calls it quits. Furthermore, as a label-owner, he might be pursuing other avenues in the music business. 

Either way, we wish Jay Park all the best (while secretly hoping that he was pulling a fast one on us)! 

