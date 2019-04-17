5 K-Pop Comebacks to Look Forward to This April

Comeback season continues this month and the K-pop scene is heating up!

Hot on the heels of BTS' planet-shaking release of Map of the Soul: Persona, and BLACKPINK's KILL THIS LOVE, several other K-pop stars are also gearing up for their solo releases and comebacks this month. Think: TWICE's long awaited return with their album Fancy You, NU'EST's equally anticipated comeback as a full group and several solo tracks from bold-faced K-pop stars.

Scroll down to see all the comebacks you should look forward to this month.