Could sparks be flying in the California desert?!

That's what pop culture fans are asking after Olivia Culpo and Zedd were spotted getting cozy on night three of the Coachella Music Festival.

In video obtained by TMZ, it appears that the world-famous DJ had his arms wrapped around the supermodel as Ariana Grande performed "God is a woman."

And while the footage alone is not enough to tell what's really going on between the two, E! News has a source who is able to shed some light.

"Olivia has hung out with Zedd a few times recently. They met up at Coachella and had a great time, but they aren't seriously dating," a source shared with us. "Olivia was with Zedd backstage and went to his trailer to hangout before and after he performed. They will talk and text here and there but Olivia is still dating around."