Mercedes "MJ" Javid is officially a mom!

The Shahs of Sunset star and husband Tommy Feight welcomed a baby boy! MJ's rep confirms exclusively to E! News that Shams Francis Feight was born 6lbs 9oz in Los Angeles early Wednesday morning via a C-section. The Bravo star "feels eternally grateful and blessed" after welcoming her son. The name Shams is in honor of MJ's dad who passed and Francis is in honor of Tommy's mom who passed.

Her rep adds, "The healthy baby boy is happy and doing great, and the family can't wait to bring him home."

Today's big announcement is happy news for loyal Shahs of Sunset fans who have watched the reality star document her journey to parenthood online and on Bravo.

MJ elected to undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF) in hopes of expanding her family with Tommy. In addition, she had multiple surgeries to remove uterine polyps in preparation for an embryo transfer.