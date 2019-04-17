It's getting hot in here.

Perhaps such was the goal for Offset and Cardi B, the married pair and musical partners at the center of the Migos star's newly released video for "Clout." The husband and wife teamed up for the track from Offset's debut solo studio album, Father of 4.

For the accompanying video, the couple seriously turned up the heat as they appeared in various steamy positions throughout the footage, whether it was Cardi straddling her man on a chair or standing upside down on her head with Offset holding her legs split in the air.