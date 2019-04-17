As a result, she made the culture of historically black colleges and universities the focal point and celebration of her near-two hours on stage. "When I decided to do Coachella, instead of me pulling out my flower crown, it was more important that I brought our culture to Coachella," she explained of the show's theme.

Channeling a homecoming at any historically black college or university, the star took her Coachella performance to new heights with standout elements like a full marching band, authentic choreography, symbolic costumes and the formation of her own sorority, Beta Delta Kappa.

"I grew up in Houston, Texas…I always dreamed of going to an HBCU. My college was Destiny's Child. My college was traveling around the world and life was my teacher," the songstress said in the documentary.

"I wanted a black orchestra. I wanted the steppers. I needed the vocalists. I wanted different characters. I didn't want us all doing the same thing...the amount of swag is just limitless. The things that these young people can do with their bodies and the music they can play…it's just so much d--n swag. It's just gorgeous, and it makes me proud," she continued. "I wanted every person that has ever been dismissed because of the way they look to feel like they were on that stage."

Now, thanks to the documentary, fans around the world have the best seat to not only the history-making performance, but also the two-year long journey to Indio, Calif. Here's what Beyoncé revealed along the way: