The Boys of Wanna One, WINNER and GOT7 Love This Women's Fashion Label

JYP Entertainment
by Debby Kwong | Wed., 17 Apr. 2019 7:12 PM
Founded in September 2015, InstantFunk is a womenswear brand that has unisex designs that are popular with the fashion forward boys from Wanna One, WINNER and GOT7 among other Korean male celebrities. And it's not just the mannish blazers or typical trench coats that they like, Jihoon wore a sequinned blazer jacket, Super Junior's Yesung wore an ultraviolet sweater and Jisung wore a puffy bomber jacket over a ripped knit sweater.
Offering a good mix of streetwear basics like hoodies, sweatshirts, and oversized long sleeve t-shirts, InstantFunk adds the fashion element with its well cut jackets, bold choice of colour and cool denim pieces. Shop the spring/summer collection now. The accessory you need to get? The oversized patent drawstring bag is big hit with Korean celebrities and the fashion crowd at the recent Seoul Fashion Week.
View this post on Instagram
・・・ INSTANTFUNK SPRING/SUMMER 2019 COLLECTIONS. - @instantfunk_style - www.instantfunk.co - #instantfunk #인스턴트펑크 #インスタントファンク #19SS
A post shared by 인스턴트펑크 (InstantFunk) (@instantfunk_official) on
View this post on Instagram
・・・ INSTANTFUNK SPRING/SUMMER 2019 COLLECTIONS. - @instantfunk_style - www.instantfunk.co - #instantfunk #인스턴트펑크 #インスタントファンク #19SS
A post shared by 인스턴트펑크 (InstantFunk) (@instantfunk_official) on
View this post on Instagram
18 F/W Collection - Vintage V-neck knit Purple - www.instantfunk.co www.wconcept.co.kr www.SSG.com www.wizwid.com www.musinsa.com www.seoulstore.com www.hago.kr www.29cm.co.kr www.hyundaihmall.com www.smartstore.naver.com/instantfunk - #instantfunk #인스턴트펑크 #インスタントパンク #瞬潮国际株式会社 #18FW
A post shared by 인스턴트펑크 (InstantFunk) (@instantfunk_official) on
