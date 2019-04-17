The Boys of Wanna One, WINNER and GOT7 Love This Women's Fashion Label

Founded in September 2015, InstantFunk is a womenswear brand that has unisex designs that are popular with the fashion forward boys from Wanna One, WINNER and GOT7 among other Korean male celebrities. And it's not just the mannish blazers or typical trench coats that they like, Jihoon wore a sequinned blazer jacket, Super Junior's Yesung wore an ultraviolet sweater and Jisung wore a puffy bomber jacket over a ripped knit sweater.

Offering a good mix of streetwear basics like hoodies, sweatshirts, and oversized long sleeve t-shirts, InstantFunk adds the fashion element with its well cut jackets, bold choice of colour and cool denim pieces. Shop the spring/summer collection now. The accessory you need to get? The oversized patent drawstring bag is big hit with Korean celebrities and the fashion crowd at the recent Seoul Fashion Week.