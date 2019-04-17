The Boys of Wanna One, WINNER and GOT7 Love This Women's Fashion Label

  • By
    &

by Debby Kwong | Wed., 17 Apr. 2019 7:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jackson Wang, GOT7

JYP Entertainment

Founded in September 2015, InstantFunk is a womenswear brand that has unisex designs that are popular with the fashion forward boys from Wanna One, WINNER and GOT7 among other Korean male celebrities. And it's not just the mannish blazers or typical trench coats that they like, Jihoon wore a sequinned blazer jacket, Super Junior's Yesung wore an ultraviolet sweater and Jisung wore a puffy bomber jacket over a ripped knit sweater.

Offering a good mix of streetwear basics like hoodies, sweatshirts, and oversized long sleeve t-shirts, InstantFunk adds the fashion element with its well cut jackets, bold choice of colour and cool denim pieces. Shop the spring/summer collection now. The accessory you need to get? The oversized patent drawstring bag is big hit with Korean celebrities and the fashion crowd at the recent Seoul Fashion Week.

Read

The Best Street Style From Seoul Fashion Week FW19

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Fashion , Korean Celebrities , K-pop

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Style Evolution, Victoria Beckham, 2018

Fashion, Love, Fame: How Victoria Beckham Keeps Proving the Skeptics Wrong in Every Aspect of Her Life

Jessica Jung, Blazers - thumbnail

Get The Look: Jessica Jung's Smart Styling Trick for Any Occasion

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Lopez to Receive 2019 CFDA Fashion Icon Award: See Her Best Looks

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Style Icon and You Won't Believe Who It Is

Kourtney Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

Strike a Pose! Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's Upcoming Birthday by Taking a Peek at Her Best Looks

Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Coachella 2019

See the Best Celebrity Style Moments From Coachella 2019

Lisa, Most Followed K-Pop Idols

BLACKPINK's Lisa is Now Officially the Most Followed K-Pop Idol on Instagram

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.