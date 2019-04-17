Will BTS Make It to the Time 100 List This Year?

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 17 Apr. 2019 12:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
BTS, 2019 Grammys

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Will ARMYs be blessed with another BTS cover by TIME magazine this year?

This just in: The seven-member K-pop phenomenon that has swept the world off its feet has come in top for the 2019 TIME 100 Reader Poll. With over 19 million fans on Twitter alone, the boy band garnered a whopping 6% of all the votes in the poll — a sure sign of the social power of the boy band. In comparison, other public figures such as Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Meghan Markle and Serena Williams only received around 2-3% of the votes. 

However, the magazine was quick to clarify that the poll just a way for the general public to give its input, and that the selection of the TIME 100 would ultimately lie with their editors.

Even so, keep your fingers crossed for RMJinSugaJ-HopeJiminV and Jungkook to snag a spot on the prestigious list of change-makers in the world once again!

BTS, TIME 100

TIME

Just last week, BTS had one of their most explosive weekends ever. First dropping their new album Map of the Soul: Persona, and their highly anticipated music video, "Boy With Luv", in collaboration with American artist Halsey on Friday, then performing live on Saturday Night Live the following day, the boy band rocketed to the top of Twitter's trending topics and smashed several records along the way.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , K-pop , BTS , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
BTS, Bangtan Boys

BTS Talks Map Of The Soul: Persona, Future Collaborations and More!

Beanie Feldstein, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Beanie Feldstein Opens Up About the Death of Her and Jonah Hill's Brother in Moving Essay

Jenna Fischer, The Office, Booze Cruise, Season 2

Jenna Fischer's Behind-the-Scenes Vlog From the "Booze Cruise" Episode of The Office Is Too Cute

Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford Says She's ''Thrilled'' Over Hoda Kotb's Surprise Baby News

The Bold Type, Season 3

The Bold Type Needs to Eat a Lot More Brunch

Bless This Mess

Bless This Mess Is a Tribute to the Beauty of Nature and Chickens and Cows

Hoda Kotb Surprises Everyone With Baby No. 2!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.