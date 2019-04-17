Will BTS Make It to the Time 100 List This Year?

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 17 Apr. 2019 12:01 AM
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Will ARMYs be blessed with another BTS cover by TIME magazine this year?
This just in: The seven-member K-pop phenomenon that has swept the world off its feet has come in top for the 2019 TIME 100 Reader Poll. With over 19 million fans on Twitter alone, the boy band garnered a whopping 6% of all the votes in the poll — a sure sign of the social power of the boy band. In comparison, other public figures such as Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Meghan Markle and Serena Williams only received around 2-3% of the votes.
However, the magazine was quick to clarify that the poll just a way for the general public to give its input, and that the selection of the TIME 100 would ultimately lie with their editors.
Even so, keep your fingers crossed for RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook to snag a spot on the prestigious list of change-makers in the world once again!
TIME
Just last week, BTS had one of their most explosive weekends ever. First dropping their new album Map of the Soul: Persona, and their highly anticipated music video, "Boy With Luv", in collaboration with American artist Halsey on Friday, then performing live on Saturday Night Live the following day, the boy band rocketed to the top of Twitter's trending topics and smashed several records along the way.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?