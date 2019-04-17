Will BTS Make It to the Time 100 List This Year?

Will ARMYs be blessed with another BTS cover by TIME magazine this year?

This just in: The seven-member K-pop phenomenon that has swept the world off its feet has come in top for the 2019 TIME 100 Reader Poll. With over 19 million fans on Twitter alone, the boy band garnered a whopping 6% of all the votes in the poll — a sure sign of the social power of the boy band. In comparison, other public figures such as Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Meghan Markle and Serena Williams only received around 2-3% of the votes.

However, the magazine was quick to clarify that the poll just a way for the general public to give its input, and that the selection of the TIME 100 would ultimately lie with their editors.

Even so, keep your fingers crossed for RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook to snag a spot on the prestigious list of change-makers in the world once again!