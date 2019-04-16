BTS Talks Map Of The Soul: Persona, Future Collaborations and More!

Brooke: So Map Of The Soul: Persona is available right now to stream on Apple Music. The second track is called "Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey, how did you guys link with Halsey for this song?

RM: We met two years ago, backstage at the VMAs. She told us that she became a fan after watching our music videos. We knew Halsey from "Closer" of course, it was big song that year. We met backstage and then she came to Korea and we met again. We talked about how we should collaborate, that we should work on something. We got this track for our new album and we thought that Halsey would be the best voice for this track. So, it happened and boom! Here we are!

B: You know you guys have worked with Nicki Minaj so far, you've got Steve Aoki and now you've worked with Halsey, it seems like every time I interview an artist and I ask, "Who do you want to collaborate with?", BTS is the name that comes out of their mouth. It feels like if you guys want to work with anybody, you probably could!

RM: Oh please! There are so many artists we want to work with.

B: Who is the dream for BTS to collaborate with that will kind of just blow your guys' minds?

RM: Drake, Billie Eilish…

Jimin: Troye Sivan

B: That would be amazing! You guys have been really kicked off this K-pop movement that's been happening the last couple of years around the globe, which travelled to the US. Billie Eilish has created her own lane that people are emulating as well. I feel like that would be very interesting to see you two in the studio.

RM: Yeah! It's going to be great if it happens.