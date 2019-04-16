MONSTA X’s I.M Collaborates With ELHAE for Solo Mixtape

Don't underestimate the power of the Internet! No one knows this better than MONSTA X's I.M, who has a V Live that he did in 2017 to thank for his upcoming collaboration with American artist/producer ELHAE.

Starship Entertainment confirmed on 17 April that the K-pop boy band member's solo mixtape, Horizon, would be a collaboration with ELHAE.

Taking to twitter to share the news, ELHAE wrote, "About 2 years ago I came across a k pop group called Monsta X. Soon after i learned one of the members named I.M. was a fan of mine and wanted to work together on something. After all this time I'm happy to say it's coming. 4.19.19 you'll hear "Horizon"."