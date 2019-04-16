MONSTA X’s I.M Collaborates With ELHAE for Solo Mixtape

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 16 Apr. 2019 9:02 PM

I.M, ELHAE

Getty Images

Don't underestimate the power of the Internet! No one knows this better than MONSTA X's I.M, who has a V Live that he did in 2017 to thank for his upcoming collaboration with American artist/producer ELHAE.

Starship Entertainment confirmed on 17 April that the K-pop boy band member's solo mixtape, Horizon, would be a collaboration with ELHAE.

Taking to twitter to share the news, ELHAE wrote, "About 2 years ago I came across a k pop group called Monsta X. Soon after i learned one of the members named I.M. was a fan of mine and wanted to work together on something. After all this time I'm happy to say it's coming. 4.19.19 you'll hear "Horizon"."

Previously, the two connected after ELHAE came across a V Live that I.M. did in 2017, expressing that he wished to work with the American artist.

Horizon will be released on 19 April at midnight KST.

TAGS/ Asia , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , K-pop , Music , Celebrities

