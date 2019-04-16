Super Junior's Heechul Releases Teaser Photo; Announces Comeback

Fans of Super Junior's Heechul will be able to hear new music from him sooner than expected!

The singer recently released a teaser image for his first digital single, "Old Movie", and gave more information about his upcoming debut. The song is reportedly a rock ballad created together with his Super Junior band mate Donghae, who composed the melody, while Heechul wrote the lyrics for the song himself. Sports Chosun reports that "Old Movie" will have a vintage feel to it, accompanied by a "melancholy melody highlighted by a splendid orchestration".