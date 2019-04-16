Super Junior's Heechul Releases Teaser Photo; Announces Comeback

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 16 Apr. 2019 8:29 PM
Fans of Super Junior's Heechul will be able to hear new music from him sooner than expected!
The singer recently released a teaser image for his first digital single, "Old Movie", and gave more information about his upcoming debut. The song is reportedly a rock ballad created together with his Super Junior band mate Donghae, who composed the melody, while Heechul wrote the lyrics for the song himself. Sports Chosun reports that "Old Movie" will have a vintage feel to it, accompanied by a "melancholy melody highlighted by a splendid orchestration".
This news also comes on the back of two of his group mates — Eunhyuk and Leeteuk — expressing their hopes for a full group comeback in an interview.
Two days ago, the Super Junior members shared their plans for the boy band to make a comeback sometime soon. According to K-pop news site allkpop, Eunhyuk said, "Kyuhyun is getting discharged from the military soon — [that means] we have to work on Super Junior's album." Exciting times!
Heechul's single, "Old Movie", will be released on 24 April at 6pm KST.
