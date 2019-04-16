Dax Shepard and Lake Bell are trading city life for country life on Bless This Mess, and it's a big change not just for the characters, but for the actors themselves.

"I'm doing a lot of weird things I've never done in real life, like bathe chickens, and care for them," Shepard told E! News when we visited the set of the new ABC comedy. "Lotta chickens in this show!"

The series finds Rio (Bell) and Mike (Shepard) as a young couple in their first year of marriage who move from the big city to an old farmhouse in the middle of Nebraska. Bell created the series alongside Liz Meriwether, and Bell also directed the pilot. She says the natural environment of the show made it a more pleasant set to work on.