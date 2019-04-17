Whether you're aware of it or not, you've probably seen a movie or TV show starring Joey King. At just 19 years old, she's amassed an impressive list of credits, from Fargo and The Flash to The Conjuring and The Kissing Booth, but it's safe to say her latest project, The Act, will make you see Joey King a little differently.

And that's just what she wanted.

"It is very different from the things I've been doing. That's why I love it so much, because I was able to showcase something that I haven't showcased before, that I can completely transform myself, that I am capable of portraying a different person. It was really exciting for me," King told E! News about playing Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The Act, a true crime series based on the startling true story about Gypsy and the murder of her mom Dee Dee Blanchard.