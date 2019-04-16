BREAKING!

Today's Hoda Kotb Adopts Baby No. 2: Find Out Her Daughter's Sweet Name

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., 16 Apr. 2019 5:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy, Hope Catherine

Today

Hoda Kotb is officially a mom times two!

There was barely a dry eye in the room on Tuesday morning as the Today family learned they had gained a new pint-sized member as Kotb shared the special news over the phone. "It's a girl!" Kotb said of her new daughter, Hope Catherine Kotb, the baby girl she secretly adopted."Man, I'm so happy she's here."

Of course, her colleagues on air were beyond moved by the news and inquired how Kotb's older daughter, Haley Joy Kotb, reacted to getting a sibling. 

"She was trying to feed her her raspberries and I was like, 'Not yet, babe,'" Kotb quipped, noting Haley was marching around saying she was a big sister. 

Photos

Today Show Family Album

"My God, my heart just grew," she said of the moment they handed baby Hope to her. "I can't believe it's happening, y'all."

 

Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed the subtle clue Kotb left for her followers on Monday: an Instagram post reading, "Choose Hope." Hoda certainly has!

Two years ago, Kotb surprised her Today family and fans around the world when she shared the happy news she had become a mom to little Haley. 

Now, she and partner Joel Schiffman happily have both hands full. "I know this has been quite the journey. I am so, so happy for you," Craig Melvin told her on the phone. "As a parent of two, buckle up, baby!"

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Hoda Kotb , Babies , Celeb Kids , Adoption , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Game of Phones, Jimmy Kimmel Live

It's the Game of Thrones Hotline of Your Dreams Thanks to Jimmy Kimmel Live

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

Check Out Kourtney Kardashian's Sweetest Family Photos Ahead of the KUWTK Star's Birthday

Tiger Woods, 2019 Masters

Quiet Romance, Quality Dad Time and Getting Healthy at Last: How the Tiger Woods Comeback Finally Happened

Billie Eilish, 2019 Coachella

How a Tight Family, Total Honesty and Deleting Twitter Led to the Rapid Rise of Billie Eilish

BLACKPINK - thumbnail

The 10 Most Followed K-Pop Idols on Instagram

Ted Knight, Georgia Engel, Gavin McLeod, Mary Tyler Moore, Betty White, Ed Asner, Mary Tyler Moore Show

The Mary Tyler Moore Show Star Georgia Engel Is Dead at 70

Catelynn Lowell, Instagram

Catelynn Lowell's Latest Tattoo Is a Heartfelt Tribute to Baby Vaeda

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.