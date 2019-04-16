Get The Look: Jessica Jung's Smart Styling Trick for Any Occasion

by Debby Kwong | Tue., 16 Apr. 2019 6:22 PM

Jessica Jung is proof that petite or girly girls can pull off blazers and still look feminine and chic. We've noticed that Jessica loves wearing blazers to add an unexpected twist to an otherwise fuss-free outfit, and it instantly creates the effect of being more put together. She often wears her unconventional choice of blazers with timeless blue jeans and flats, but when she wants to dress it up she puts on a pair of heels and some gold statement jewellery.

Here's How K-Pop Idols Are Styling Their Bum Bags

Jessica Jung, Blazers

When you don’t really want to think about getting dressed, a white double breasted pant suit is a great idea.

Jessica Jung, Blazers

Jacket, $159, Zara

Jessica Jung, Blazers

This blue tweed blazer instantly dresses up a white top and denim jeans combination.

Jessica Jung, Blazers

Blazer, $548, IRO

Jessica Jung, Blazers

A longline brown checked blazer has that “borrowed from the boyfriend” effect.

Jessica Jung, Blazers

Blazer, $1,388, Petar Petrov

Jessica Jung, Blazers

For some drama, pair a pair of patent leather pants with a strong shouldered blazer with an oversized collar in a contrasting colour.

Jessica Jung, Blazers

Blazer, $1,128, Racil

Jessica Jung, Blazers

Show off your flirty side with a pink blazer with fun ruffles

Jessica Jung, Blazers

Blazer, $168.90, Lavish Alice

