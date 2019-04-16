In all your years of modelling, can you name an instance when you experienced what you are currently facing now?

I'm assuming you mean being harassed or being made to feel uncomfortable about how I was dressed? Yes, many times. But to be honest, not just when I was working as a model, perhaps more so just going about my daily life, as is the case with many women.

How do you feel about being looked upon as an activist now? Do you feel like you have an even bigger social responsibility to speak up about inequality?

I feel honoured and grateful that my message is being heard and being well received. I am committed to continue to speak out on this issue because the more I continue on this journey, the more I realise how much more needs to be done. As a mother and as a woman, it has become so important for me to make sure that my son and my daughter will grow up to see a more respectful and equal society. And I am inspired, and emboldened, by so many women who are keen and readily come forward to share their stories and their experiences, and that's what keeps me going.