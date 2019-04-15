Lisa, Rosé & Jisoo Lived Their Best Lives at Universal Studios Hollywood

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 15 Apr. 2019 11:05 PM
When you're in Hollywood, what do you do on a day off? Well, the answer was simple for BLACKPINK's Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo: Head to Universal Studios Hollywood, of course!
After their phenomenal performance at Coachella, the girls took a rare day off to have some fun in the sun at the theme park. As documented on their individual Instagrams, the trio immersed themselves in all the sights and sounds. From braving the Transformers ride, to robing up in full Hogwarts regalia (they were all in Gryffindor), and wandering around Hogsmeade with a Butterbeer in hand, the girls seemed to have a great day out to just let their hair down.
Although that did leave us wondering: Where was Jennie, and why wasn't she with them? We'd love to see which Hogwarts House she'd choose too!
Scroll through our gallery below to see what Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo got up to:
