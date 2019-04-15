Lisa, Rosé & Jisoo Lived Their Best Lives at Universal Studios Hollywood

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 15 Apr. 2019 11:05 PM

When you're in Hollywood, what do you do on a day off? Well, the answer was simple for BLACKPINK's Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo: Head to Universal Studios Hollywood, of course!

After their phenomenal performance at Coachella, the girls took a rare day off to have some fun in the sun at the theme park. As documented on their individual Instagrams, the trio immersed themselves in all the sights and sounds. From braving the Transformers ride, to robing up in full Hogwarts regalia (they were all in Gryffindor), and wandering around Hogsmeade with a Butterbeer in hand, the girls seemed to have a great day out to just let their hair down.

Although that did leave us wondering: Where was Jennie, and why wasn't she with them? We'd love to see which Hogwarts House she'd choose too!

Photos

The 10 Most Followed K-Pop Idols on Instagram

Scroll through our gallery below to see what Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo got up to:

BLACKPINK, Universal Studios Hollywood

Instagram

Entering Universal Studios Hollywood with Jisoo

BLACKPINK, Universal Studios Hollywood

Instagram

Rosé snapping a quick shot of the entrance

BLACKPINK, Universal Studios Hollywood

Instagram

Lisa finding her perfect wand

BLACKPINK, Universal Studios Hollywood

Instagram

Heading into Hogsmeade

BLACKPINK, Universal Studios Hollywood

Instagram

Lisa trying Butterbeer — and loving it!

BLACKPINK, Universal Studios Hollywood

Instagram

Rosé poses with her Butterbeer in front of Hogwarts

BLACKPINK, Universal Studios Hollywood

Instagram

Jisoo has her ice cream at the Hogwarts walls

BLACKPINK, Universal Studios Hollywood

Instagram

On rollercoaster ride together!

BLACKPINK, Universal Studios Hollywood

Instagram

Everyone knows the front seat is the best

BLACKPINK, Universal Studios Hollywood

Instagram

Crazy antics at the by Lisa and Rosé at the Transformers ride

BLACKPINK, Universal Studios Hollywood

Instagram

Look ma, no crowds!

BLACKPINK, Universal Studios Hollywood

Instagram

Taking a break with the cutest backdrop ever

BLACKPINK, Universal Studios Hollywood

Instagram

Rosé looking magical!

