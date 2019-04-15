JYJ's Park Yoochun Faced With Alleged Drug Charges

Despite being acquitted from sexual assault charges, it seems like South Korean singer and actor, Park Yoochun of K-pop boy group, JYJ is in another sticky situation.

This time it is caused by his involvement with his ex-fiancé, actress Hwang Hana who has been arrested for drug charges. Hwang Hana is the only granddaughter of Namyang Dairy Founder and was dubbed as "Korea's Paris Hilton" at one point.

Park became a suspect of drug charges when Hwang claimed that she did drugs with him while they were together. She went further to say the following, "I took Philopon for the first time in 2015 and quit but began again last year after Park Yoochun recommended it to me." Philopon is a type of methamphetamine, a psychoactive drug that is illegal in most countries.