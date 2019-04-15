JYJ's Park Yoochun Faced With Alleged Drug Charges

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 15 Apr. 2019 11:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Park Yoochun, JYJ

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Despite being acquitted from sexual assault charges, it seems like South Korean singer and actor, Park Yoochun of K-pop boy group, JYJ is in another sticky situation. 

This time it is caused by his involvement with his ex-fiancé, actress Hwang Hana who has been arrested for drug charges. Hwang Hana is the only granddaughter of Namyang Dairy Founder and was dubbed as "Korea's Paris Hilton" at one point. 

Park became a suspect of drug charges when Hwang claimed that she did drugs with him while they were together. She went further to say the following, "I took Philopon for the first time in 2015 and quit but began again last year after Park Yoochun recommended it to me." Philopon is a type of methamphetamine, a psychoactive drug that is illegal in most countries. 

Read

JYJ's Yoochun Reportedly Being Sued For Sexual Assault

Park Yoochun, JYJ

Youtube

When these allegations came to light, Park immediately hired a lawyer and held an emergency press conference on 11 April to publicly deny the aforementioned allegations. During his press conference, Park said, 

"I have never done drugs. I was very scared to see that Hwang Hana pointed out there was another celebrity involved in her drug investigation and recommended the drug to her, and that people would point out that the celebrity was me.

I have never done drugs but I am afraid that I am going to be labelled as a druggie. The fear of no matter how much I squirm and say it's not me, people would run and think it was me came to mind. But because I have never done drugs, I thought that I would go to the investigation agencies and tell them I would be willing to be investigated."

Park Yoochun, Hwang Hana

Instagram

Park is reportedly cooperating with the police and their investigation into him as a suspect in order to clear his name and save his acting career, which had taken a massive hit after all the scandals he has been embroiled in. 

The police have requested a telecommunications warrant for CCTV footage from cameras around the location that Hwang reportedly did drugs with Park. They are currently gathering evidence from Hwang's submitted handphone as well. 

News outlets reported that the police are in the midst of searching Park's private home after the search warrant was approved. 11 detectives searched Park's home for potential physical evidence (eg. phones) and biological evidence, collecting hair samples and so on. 

Read

Police Have Allegedly Found Evidence Against Seungri on Prostitution Charges

They will look through the potential evidence gathered for traces of drug use. Until the investigation is done, Park is in limbo, unable to move on with his career. 

Park pleaded for fairness among the press and public during his press conference, "I have been working hard to push through the pain every day so I can be able to promote as an actor again.

I can't imagine that all of the effort I have put in would be put to waste over some drugs. I will go to the police station and be truthfully participate in investigations."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean Celebrities , Scandal , Korean singers , Asia

Trending Stories

Latest News
BLACKPINK - thumbnail

The 10 Most Followed K-Pop Idols on Instagram

Ted Knight, Georgia Engel, Gavin McLeod, Mary Tyler Moore, Betty White, Ed Asner, Mary Tyler Moore Show

The Mary Tyler Moore Show Star Georgia Engel Is Dead at 70

Catelynn Lowell, Instagram

Catelynn Lowell's Latest Tattoo Is a Heartfelt Tribute to Baby Vaeda

Bella Thorne, Mod Sun

Bella Thorne Announces Split From Mod Sun: ''I Will Always Love You''

Kane Brown, Katelyn Jae, ACM

Kane Brown and His Wife Katelyn Jae Are Expecting Their First Child

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez's Manicurist Tom Bachik Breaks Down Top Spring Nail Trends

Notre Dame Cathedral fire

Camila Cabello, Anne Hathaway and More Stars React to Notre Dame Fire

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.