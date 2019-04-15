Bella Thorne Announces Split From Mod Sun: ''I Will Always Love You''

Bella Thorne is calling it quits with boyfriend Mod Sun.

In a brief Instagram post, the former Disney Channel star is revealing that she and rapper Mod Sun have parted ways after dating for over a year. "I will always love you. All good things must come to an end," the redhead captions a selfie of herself and the artist.

It's unclear why the pair broke up, but both of them appear to be happy and carefree despite the split. On Mod Sun's Instagram, he is promoting his new shoe and candy line, as well as a concert in Denver.

On Saturday night, Bella was dressed in a revealing pair of shorts and a bedazzled black bra while attending the Flaunt party at Coachella 2019. She appeared to have fun dancing onstage with rapper Rich the Kid, however Mod was noticeably absent.