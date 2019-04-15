Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis in Candid Message to Fans

Bebe Rexha is opening up to fans about her health.

On Monday morning, the Grammy nominee took to Twitter and revealed she is bipolar.

"For the longest time, I didn't understand why I felt so sick," Bebe shared with her 1.3 million followers. "Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn't let me sleep, wouldn't let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why."

She continued, "I'm bipolar and I'm not ashamed anymore. That is all. (Crying my eyes out.)"

During her candid confession on social media, Bebe also revealed that she is working on new music and hopes fans will continue to support her.