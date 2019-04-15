These Other Korean Acts Also Rocked Out at Coachella 2019

Coachella 2019 just happened over the weekend, featuring some of the biggest names in music. From Childish Gambino to Ariana Grande, the lineup of musical artists never disappoint.

This year, we saw top K-pop girl group, Blackpink headline one of the world's biggest music festivals. This was a momentous occasion, seeing as they are the first K-pop girl group to ever perform at Coachella to thousands of festival go-ers while simultaneously livestreamed to an audience of millions.

It is however, not the first time Coachella has brought a Korean artist to play on their main stage. While Blackpink is the first South Korean female act to perform at Coachella, the first major South Korean artist to be invited to perform was in fact, Epik High in 2016.