BLACKPINK Hung Out With Jaden Smith and Diplo at Coachella

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 15 Apr. 2019 1:22 AM

BLACKPINK, Coachella 2019

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for YouTube

Did BLACKPINK just have the best weekend ever or what?

Claiming the honour of being the first-ever K-pop group to perform at Coachella, Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo won both the hearts of the attendees at the music festival, as well as that of fellow performers and celebrities too.

One of their ardent admirers included Jaden Smith, who also took the stage at Coachella — but not before hanging out with the four K-pop superstars and having a sweet moment with them. Sporting his current edgy, pink buzzed haircut, Smith met up with the girls backstage in — what else? — a pink and black ensemble! Clothing kismet aside, their meet cute seemed to be a success, and the artists from two different worlds, laughed and joked, and posed for photos together.

BLACKPINK's Lisa is Now Officially the Most Followed K-Pop Idol on Instagram

BLACKPINK, Jaden Smith, Coachella 2019

Natt Lim/Getty Images for Coachella

But Smith wasn't the only celebrity the girls met — they also hung out with world famous DJ and producer Diplo backstage.

"I'm literally wearing black and pink," the DJ captioned his Instagram post with the four girls. 

This chummy post lead some fans to speculate that a possible collaboration could be coming soon.

"OMGG A COLLAB PLEASE," one Twitter user wrote in reply to Diplo.

Only time will tell... In the meantime, we're looking forward to their second performance at Coachella 2019 this weekend!

