BLACKPINK Hung Out With Jaden Smith and Diplo at Coachella

Did BLACKPINK just have the best weekend ever or what?

Claiming the honour of being the first-ever K-pop group to perform at Coachella, Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo won both the hearts of the attendees at the music festival, as well as that of fellow performers and celebrities too.

One of their ardent admirers included Jaden Smith, who also took the stage at Coachella — but not before hanging out with the four K-pop superstars and having a sweet moment with them. Sporting his current edgy, pink buzzed haircut, Smith met up with the girls backstage in — what else? — a pink and black ensemble! Clothing kismet aside, their meet cute seemed to be a success, and the artists from two different worlds, laughed and joked, and posed for photos together.