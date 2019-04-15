BLACKPINK's Lisa is Now Officially the Most Followed K-Pop Idol on Instagram

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 15 Apr. 2019 12:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lisa, Most Followed K-Pop Idols

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Instagram has a new queen in Korea, and it's none other than super girl group BLACKPINK's Lisa!

The position was confirmed today, with Lisa overtaking previous title holder, EXO's Chanyeol, by roughly 10,000 followers on the social media channel. Both currently have 17.4 million followers, and that number is set to grow this month, with BLACKPINK performing at Coachella, and starting their US leg of their world tour. 

Other than Lisa and Chanyeol, who claimed the top spots, Lisa's fellow group mates also nabbed spots in the top ten. Jennie currently ranks number 5 on the list with 15.1 million followers, while Rosé and Jisoo round out the list at number 9 and 10 respectively — Rosé has 13.2 million followers; Jisoo has 12.7 million.

Congratulations to Lisa on her latest win!

Read

Get to Know the Rich Kids of the K-Pop Scene

Scroll down to see the rest of the most followed K-pop idols on Instagram:

Jisoo, Most Followed K-Pop Idols

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

10. Jisoo

Follower count: 12.7 million

Follow her: @sooyaaa__

Rose, Most Followed K-Pop Idols

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

9. Rosé

Follower count: 13.2 million

Follow her: @roses_are_rosie

Taeyeon, Most Followed K-Pop Idols

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

8. Taeyeon

Follower count: 13.2 million

Follow her: @taeyeon_ss

Article continues below

Jackson Wang, Most Followed K-Pop Idols

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

7. Jackson

Follower count: 13.3 million

Follow him: @jacksonwang852g7

Baekhyun, Most Followed K-Pop Idols

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Privé Alliance

6. Baekhyun

Follower count: 14.7 million

Follow him: @baekhyunee_exo

Jennie Kim, Chanel Pharrell Party, Seoul

Courtesy of Chanel

5. Jennie

Follower count: 15.1 million

Follow her: @jennierubyjane

Article continues below

Sehun, Most Followed K-Pop Idols

Pierre Suu/GC Images

4. Sehun

Follower count: 15.9 million

Follow him: @oohsehun

G-Dragon, Big Bang

Getty Images

3. G-Dragon

Follower count: 16.3 million

Follow him: @xxxibgdrgn

Chanyeol, EXO, Prada Singapore

2. Chanyeol

Follower count: 17.4 million

Follow him: @real__pcy

Article continues below

Lisa, BLACKPINK

James Devaney/GC Images

1. Lisa

Follower count: 17.4 million

Follow her: @lalalalisa_m

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Fashion , Instagram , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , K-pop , Asia , Blackpink , EXO

Trending Stories

Latest News
Rachel McCord, AnnaLynne McCord, Coachella 2019

Coachella 2019 Celebrity Sightings: See Hollywood Take Over the Music Festival

K-Pop Idols, Bum Bags - thumbnail

Here's How K-Pop Idols Are Styling Their Bum Bags

Kacey Musgraves, 2018 CMA Awards

Here's Proof Kacey Musgraves Is Country Music's Ultimate Style Star

E-Comm: Pop of Pastel for Spring

Add a Pop of Pastel With These Spring Trends

Coachella 2018, street style

See the Wild Style Trends Coachella Is Known For, From Flower Crowns to Bondage Fashion

E-Comm: Spring Denim on Sale

Spring Denim Trends on Sale Now

K-Pop Idols, Purple

The Bold Colour That the Coolest K-Pop Idols Are Wearing Now

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.