BLACKPINK's Lisa is Now Officially the Most Followed K-Pop Idol on Instagram

Instagram has a new queen in Korea, and it's none other than super girl group BLACKPINK's Lisa!

The position was confirmed today, with Lisa overtaking previous title holder, EXO's Chanyeol, by roughly 10,000 followers on the social media channel. Both currently have 17.4 million followers, and that number is set to grow this month, with BLACKPINK performing at Coachella, and starting their US leg of their world tour.

Other than Lisa and Chanyeol, who claimed the top spots, Lisa's fellow group mates also nabbed spots in the top ten. Jennie currently ranks number 5 on the list with 15.1 million followers, while Rosé and Jisoo round out the list at number 9 and 10 respectively — Rosé has 13.2 million followers; Jisoo has 12.7 million.

Congratulations to Lisa on her latest win!