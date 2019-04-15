BLACKPINK's Lisa is Now Officially the Most Followed K-Pop Idol on Instagram

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella
by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 15 Apr. 2019 12:43 AM
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella
Instagram has a new queen in Korea, and it's none other than super girl group BLACKPINK's Lisa!
The position was confirmed today, with Lisa overtaking previous title holder, EXO's Chanyeol, by roughly 10,000 followers on the social media channel. Both currently have 17.4 million followers, and that number is set to grow this month, with BLACKPINK performing at Coachella, and starting their US leg of their world tour.
Other than Lisa and Chanyeol, who claimed the top spots, Lisa's fellow group mates also nabbed spots in the top ten. Jennie currently ranks number 5 on the list with 15.1 million followers, while Rosé and Jisoo round out the list at number 9 and 10 respectively — Rosé has 13.2 million followers; Jisoo has 12.7 million.
Congratulations to Lisa on her latest win!
Scroll down to see the rest of the most followed K-pop idols on Instagram:
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Follower count: 12.7 million
Follow her: @sooyaaa__
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Follower count: 13.2 million
Follow her: @roses_are_rosie
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Follower count: 13.2 million
Follow her: @taeyeon_ss
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Follower count: 13.3 million
Follow him: @jacksonwang852g7
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Privé Alliance
Follower count: 14.7 million
Follow him: @baekhyunee_exo
Courtesy of Chanel
Follower count: 15.1 million
Follow her: @jennierubyjane
Pierre Suu/GC Images
Follower count: 15.9 million
Follow him: @oohsehun
Getty Images
Follower count: 16.3 million
Follow him: @xxxibgdrgn
Follower count: 17.4 million
Follow him: @real__pcy
James Devaney/GC Images
Follower count: 17.4 million
Follow her: @lalalalisa_m
