NSYNC Reunites to Join Ariana Grande Onstage at Coachella 2019

by Jess Cohen | Sun., 14 Apr. 2019 11:09 PM
Ariana Grande's headlining performance at Coachella featured a collab with *NSYNC!
On Sunday night, the "Thank U, Next" singer took the stage to perform for a packed crowd at the 2019 Coachella Music and Arts Festival. During her set, Grande was joined by four members of the boy band, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick.
The guys sang "Tearin' Up My Heart," and Ari even joined in on their signature choreography.
"This has been a dream of ours. Thank you for sharing this with us," JC told the sold-out crowd before making their way off stage.
In the days leading up to the performance, there was much speculation about a possible *NSYNC reunion during Grande's set. Earlier this week, a source told E! News there were discussions between Grande and Chasez, but nothing had been confirmed at that time. A second source also shared with E! News that Bass had recently been in the studio with Grande.
Justin Timberlake was noticeably absent from the reunion, as he's wrapping up his Man of the Woods Tour.
Adding more fuel to the speculation, Bass was also spotted in Indio, Calif., where the music festival is held, with husband Michael Turchin. On Thursday night, the duo was spotted at the GBK Coachella Lounge checking out Old Gringo boots. Bass also got a personal gift for Grande made from Kate Mesta jewelry that featured lyrics of a song.
the best medicine 🖤 90s baby 🎧📹
As of early Sunday morning, nothing had been officially confirmed by Grande, though she did drop a hint when she posted a video of herself singing along to the band's song "Tearin' Up My Heart" on April 11.
"the best medicine," she captioned the post with a heart. "90s baby."
...... sure is 🖤 https://t.co/fhN2ixRwFX— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 14, 2019
Then, hours before Grande was set to hit the stage on Sunday, Chasez tweeted, "Mic check, mic check one... two... is this thing on?!?"
"...... sure is," Grande replied, seemingly confirming a collab.
Bass also replied to the tweet, "Here we go ooo ooo ooo."
