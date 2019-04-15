Police Have Allegedly Found Evidence Against Seungri on Prostitution Charges

Yesterday, on 14 April, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Provincial Special Detective Division revealed that they have allegedly secured evidence of former Big Bang member, Seungri paying for escorts for his lavish birthday celebration in Palawan, The Philippines.

The party in question occurred in December 2017 and was estimated to cost 600 million won (approximately $527,385) as Seungri paid for all the guests' travel expenses.

Seungri is under investigation for several criminal charges including the solicitation of prostitutes. With regards to the eight female escorts that were present at his birthday party, Seungri remained firm on his claim that they were just his female friends who he flew over to celebrate with him.

When interrogated by the police, the eight female escorts stated that they engaged in sexual acts with individuals consensually. They were reportedly not instructed to do so. However, as the party involved several foreign investors in Seungri's company, the police's suspicions were raised.