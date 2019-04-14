Here's How K-Pop Idols Are Styling Their Bum Bags

Bum bags have been around a few seasons, but the designs available have certainly evolved to be more chic and sophisticated. Not just the nylon styles that you remember seeing on elderly tourists worried about pickpockets, the bum bags are available in luxurious leather and with stylish metal hardware. Not just for functional purposes, bum bags are also more sleek and come in miniature sizes, doubling up as a belt. In the era where everyone loves going handsfree or having the option of texting on the phone all the time, bum bags are still a big hit, even with your favourite Korean celebrities who wear them with formal dresses and casual jeans.